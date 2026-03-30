Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Giants On March 30
Fernando Tatis Jr. and his San Diego Padres will take on the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park, on Monday, March 30 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Tatis has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Tatis had a .268 BA, .368 OBP and .446 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .814 and he scored 111 runs. In 691 plate appearances, he hit 25 home runs and drove in 71 runs. Tatis recorded 32 steals on 39 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Tigers.
Landen Roupp starts for the first time this season for the Giants.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.