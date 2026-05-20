Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Take On Dodgers On May 20

Tatis is hitting for a .237 BA, .308 OBP and .277 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .585 and he has scored 17 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 15 runs. Tatis has recorded 12 steals on 18 attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani makes the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 0.82 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

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