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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Dodgers On May 19

Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park, on Tuesday, May 19 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Tatis has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .233 BA, .306 OBP and .273 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .579 and he has scored 16 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 15 runs. Tatis has recorded 11 steals on 17 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Emmet Sheehan (3-1 with a 4.54 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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