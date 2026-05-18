Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Square Off Against Dodgers On May 18

Tatis is hitting for a .232 BA, .307 OBP and .274 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .581 and he has scored 16 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 15 runs. Tatis has recorded 11 steals on 16 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto makes the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.60 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

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