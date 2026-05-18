FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Square Off Against Dodgers On May 18

Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park, on Monday, May 18 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Tatis has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .232 BA, .307 OBP and .274 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .581 and he has scored 16 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 15 runs. Tatis has recorded 11 steals on 16 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto makes the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.60 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Diego PadresRecent San Diego Padres Player News

View All San Diego Padres Player News