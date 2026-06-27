Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Dodgers On June 27

Tatis is hitting for a .285 BA, .348 OBP and .370 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 35 runs. In 343 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 29 runs. Tatis has recorded 19 steals on 27 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the start for the Dodgers, his 15th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 2.65 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.

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