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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Dodgers On June 27

Fernando Tatis Jr. and his San Diego Padres will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park, on Saturday, June 27 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Tatis has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .285 BA, .348 OBP and .370 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 35 runs. In 343 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 29 runs. Tatis has recorded 19 steals on 27 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the start for the Dodgers, his 15th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 2.65 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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