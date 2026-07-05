Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Dodgers On July 5

Tatis is hitting for a .279 BA, .342 OBP and .379 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 40 runs. In 381 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 33 runs. Tatis has recorded 20 steals on 29 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are sending Emmet Sheehan (4-5) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 5.08 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.

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