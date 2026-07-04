Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Dodgers On July 4

Tatis is hitting for a .277 BA, .340 OBP and .375 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 40 runs. In 377 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 33 runs. Tatis has recorded 20 steals on 29 attempts. He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto makes the start for the Dodgers, his 16th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 2.67 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.

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