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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Dodgers On July 4

Fernando Tatis Jr. and his San Diego Padres will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, July 4 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Tatis has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .277 BA, .340 OBP and .375 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 40 runs. In 377 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 33 runs. Tatis has recorded 20 steals on 29 attempts. He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto makes the start for the Dodgers, his 16th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 2.67 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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