Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Square Off Against Dodgers On July 3

Tatis is hitting for a .280 BA, .342 OBP and .380 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 39 runs. In 372 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 33 runs. Tatis has recorded 20 steals on 29 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani gets the start for the Dodgers, his 14th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 1.58 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.