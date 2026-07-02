Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Take On Dodgers On July 2

Tatis is hitting for a .280 BA, .342 OBP and .378 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 37 runs. In 367 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 33 runs. Tatis has recorded 19 steals on 28 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Roki Sasaki makes the start for the Dodgers, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.88 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

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