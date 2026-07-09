Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Diamondbacks On July 9

Tatis is hitting for a .284 BA, .345 OBP and .385 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 44 runs. In 398 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 35 runs. Tatis has recorded 23 steals on 32 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 5.71 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.