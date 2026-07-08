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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Diamondbacks On July 8

Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park, on Wednesday, July 8 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Tatis has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .281 BA, .342 OBP and .384 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 42 runs. In 393 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 34 runs. Tatis has recorded 21 steals on 30 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Jose Cabrera (0-1 with a 4.73 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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