Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Diamondbacks On July 7

Tatis is hitting for a .282 BA, .343 OBP and .382 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 41 runs. In 389 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 34 runs. Tatis has recorded 21 steals on 30 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (3-8) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 3-8 with a 6.36 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.