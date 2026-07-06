Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 6

Tatis is hitting for a .284 BA, .345 OBP and .386 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 41 runs. In 386 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 34 runs. Tatis has recorded 21 steals on 30 attempts. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Brandon Pfaadt gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 43 1/3 innings pitched.

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