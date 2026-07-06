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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 6

Fernando Tatis Jr. and his San Diego Padres will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park, on Monday, July 6 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Tatis has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .284 BA, .345 OBP and .386 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 41 runs. In 386 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 34 runs. Tatis has recorded 21 steals on 30 attempts. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Brandon Pfaadt gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 43 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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