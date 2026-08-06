FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 6

Fernando Tatis Jr. and his San Diego Padres will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Tatis has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .280 BA, .349 OBP and .402 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 59 runs. In 499 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 50 runs. Tatis has recorded 26 steals on 37 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Kohl Drake (0-0) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.85 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Diego PadresRecent San Diego Padres Player News

View All San Diego Padres Player News