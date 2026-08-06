Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 6

Tatis is hitting for a .280 BA, .349 OBP and .402 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 59 runs. In 499 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 50 runs. Tatis has recorded 26 steals on 37 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Kohl Drake (0-0) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.85 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.

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