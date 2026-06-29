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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Cubs On June 29

Fernando Tatis Jr. and his San Diego Padres will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Monday, June 29 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Tatis has +280 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .283 BA, .347 OBP and .366 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 35 runs. In 353 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 30 runs. Tatis has recorded 19 steals on 27 attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Dodgers.

Shota Imanaga (5-6 with a 4.40 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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