Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Square Off Against Cubs On July 1

Tatis is hitting for a .284 BA, .345 OBP and .383 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored 37 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 33 runs. Tatis has recorded 19 steals on 28 attempts. He hit two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Colin Rea (5-5 with a 4.80 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season.

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