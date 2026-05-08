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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Cardinals On May 8

Fernando Tatis Jr. and his San Diego Padres will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Petco Park, on Friday, May 8 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Tatis has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .252 BA, .318 OBP and .304 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .622 and he has scored 14 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 13 runs. Tatis has recorded nine steals on 12 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.52 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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