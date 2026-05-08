Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Cardinals On May 8

Tatis is hitting for a .252 BA, .318 OBP and .304 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .622 and he has scored 14 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 13 runs. Tatis has recorded nine steals on 12 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.52 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.

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