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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Cardinals On May 10

Fernando Tatis Jr. and his San Diego Padres will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Petco Park, on Sunday, May 10 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Tatis has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .248 BA, .317 OBP and .298 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .615 and he has scored 14 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 15 runs. Tatis has recorded nine steals on 12 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with two RBIs against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy (4-3 with a 4.93 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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