Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Cardinals On May 10

Tatis is hitting for a .248 BA, .317 OBP and .298 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .615 and he has scored 14 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 15 runs. Tatis has recorded nine steals on 12 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with two RBIs against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy (4-3 with a 4.93 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.