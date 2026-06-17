Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Cardinals On June 17

Tatis is hitting for a .278 BA, .344 OBP and .344 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 28 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 24 runs. Tatis has recorded 17 steals on 25 attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy makes the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.64 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.

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