Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Square Off Against Cardinals On June 16

Tatis is hitting for a .279 BA, .345 OBP and .346 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored 27 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 24 runs. Tatis has recorded 17 steals on 25 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Andre Pallante makes the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.

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