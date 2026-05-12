Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Brewers On May 12

Tatis is hitting for a .243 BA, .319 OBP and .292 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .611 and he has scored 14 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 15 runs. Tatis has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Brandon Sproat (0-2) takes the mound for the Brewers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.87 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

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