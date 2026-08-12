Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Brewers On Aug. 12

Tatis is hitting for a .281 BA, .350 OBP and .420 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored 66 runs. In 526 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 55 runs. Tatis has recorded 26 steals on 38 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Dustin May (6-7 with a 4.30 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 23rd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.