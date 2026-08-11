Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Brewers On Aug. 11

Tatis is hitting for a .280 BA, .349 OBP and .414 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 64 runs. In 522 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 54 runs. Tatis has recorded 26 steals on 38 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

The Brewers will send Kyle Harrison (9-2) to the mound for his 19th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.

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