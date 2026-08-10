Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Square Off Against Brewers On Aug. 10

Tatis is hitting for a .283 BA, .352 OBP and .417 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored 64 runs. In 518 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 54 runs. Tatis has recorded 26 steals on 38 attempts. He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs) against the Astros.

Logan Henderson (6-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season.

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