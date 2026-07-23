Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Braves On July 23

Tatis is hitting for a .286 BA, .352 OBP and .408 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 52 runs. In 444 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 46 runs. Tatis has recorded 25 steals on 35 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Chris Sale (10-6) takes the mound for the Braves in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 2.06 ERA in 105 2/3 innings pitched, with 123 strikeouts.

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