Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Take On Braves On July 22

Tatis is hitting for a .286 BA, .349 OBP and .403 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 51 runs. In 439 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 44 runs. Tatis has recorded 25 steals on 35 attempts. He collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his previous game against the Braves.

Martin Perez gets the start for the Braves, his 15th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.54 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.

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