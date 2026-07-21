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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Square Off Against Braves On July 21

Fernando Tatis Jr. and his San Diego Padres will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Tatis has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .282 BA, .346 OBP and .390 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 49 runs. In 434 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 41 runs. Tatis has recorded 25 steals on 35 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Braves.

The Braves are sending Reynaldo Lopez (4-2) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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