Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Square Off Against Braves On July 20

Tatis is hitting for a .284 BA, .347 OBP and .393 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 49 runs. In 430 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 41 runs. Tatis has recorded 25 steals on 34 attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Royals.

Bryce Elder (5-6 with a 4.12 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season.

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