Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Blue Jays On July 11
Fernando Tatis Jr. and his San Diego Padres will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Petco Park, on Saturday, July 11 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Tatis has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Tatis is hitting for a .282 BA, .342 OBP and .381 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored 44 runs. In 407 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 35 runs. Tatis has recorded 23 steals on 32 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.
The Blue Jays will send Trey Yesavage (4-4) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.31 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 73 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.