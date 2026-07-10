Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Blue Jays On July 10
Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Petco Park, on Friday, July 10 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Tatis has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Tatis is hitting for a .283 BA, .344 OBP and .383 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 44 runs. In 402 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 35 runs. Tatis has recorded 23 steals on 32 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
The Blue Jays are sending Shane Bieber (0-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and nine strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.