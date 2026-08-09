Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Astros On Aug. 9

Tatis is hitting for a .281 BA, .352 OBP and .409 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 63 runs. In 513 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Tatis has recorded 26 steals on 38 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Cristian Javier gets the start for the Astros, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.59 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.

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