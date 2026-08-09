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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Astros On Aug. 9

Fernando Tatis Jr. and his San Diego Padres will square off against the Houston Astros at Petco Park, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 8:20 p.m. ET. Tatis has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .281 BA, .352 OBP and .409 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 63 runs. In 513 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Tatis has recorded 26 steals on 38 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Cristian Javier gets the start for the Astros, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.59 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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