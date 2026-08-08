Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Astros On Aug. 8

Tatis is hitting for a .281 BA, .350 OBP and .409 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 62 runs. In 509 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Tatis has recorded 26 steals on 37 attempts. He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his previous game against the Astros.

Peter Lambert (8-5) takes the mound for the Astros in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.06 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 108 strikeouts.

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