Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Astros On Aug. 7

Tatis is hitting for a .280 BA, .350 OBP and .403 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 61 runs. In 504 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 50 runs. Tatis has recorded 26 steals on 37 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Ronel Blanco (0-1 with a 7.36 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season.

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