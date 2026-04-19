Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Take On Angels On April 19

Tatis is hitting for a .253 BA, .344 OBP and .307 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .651 and he has scored eight runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 12 runs. Tatis has recorded five steals on six attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Angels.

Walbert Urena will make his first start of the season for the Angels.

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