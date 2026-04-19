FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Take On Angels On April 19

Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, April 19 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Tatis has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .253 BA, .344 OBP and .307 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .651 and he has scored eight runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 12 runs. Tatis has recorded five steals on six attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Angels.

Walbert Urena will make his first start of the season for the Angels.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Diego PadresRecent San Diego Padres Player News

View All San Diego Padres Player News