Ezequiel Tovar And Rockies Face Phillies On April 4

Tovar is hitting for a .300 BA, .300 OBP and .467 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored three runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Tovar has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

The Phillies will look to Jesus Luzardo (0-1) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.