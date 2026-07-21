Ezequiel Tovar And Rockies Square Off Against Nationals On July 21

Tovar is hitting for a .198 BA, .242 OBP and .324 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .566 and he has scored 32 runs. In 351 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 32 runs. Tovar has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Carson Palmquist gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 6.52 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched.

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