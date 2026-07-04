Ezequiel Tovar And Rockies Take On Giants On July 4
Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field, on Saturday, July 4 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Tovar has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Tovar is hitting for a .212 BA, .254 OBP and .340 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .594 and he has scored 28 runs. In 311 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 30 runs. Tovar has recorded five steals on five attempts. He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Giants.
Robbie Ray makes the start for the Giants, his 17th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.39 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 95 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.