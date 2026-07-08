Ezequiel Tovar And Rockies Take On Dodgers On July 8

Tovar is hitting for a .207 BA, .249 OBP and .340 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate. His OPS is .589 and he has scored 30 runs. In 325 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 32 runs. Tovar has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Roki Sasaki (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.

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