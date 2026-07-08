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Ezequiel Tovar
Colorado Rockies

Ezequiel Tovar

Colorado Rockies • #14 SS

Ezequiel Tovar And Rockies Take On Dodgers On July 8

Ezequiel Tovar and his Colorado Rockies will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, July 8 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Tovar has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Tovar is hitting for a .207 BA, .249 OBP and .340 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate. His OPS is .589 and he has scored 30 runs. In 325 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 32 runs. Tovar has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Roki Sasaki (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ezequiel Tovar

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