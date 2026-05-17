Ezequiel Tovar And Rockies Take On Diamondbacks On May 17

Tovar is hitting for a .204 BA, .252 OBP and .283 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 4.9% walk rate. His OPS is .534 and he has scored 11 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 11 runs. Tovar has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are sending Mike Soroka (5-2) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.