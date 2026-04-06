Ezequiel Tovar And Rockies Play Astros On April 6

Tovar is hitting for a .270 BA, .289 OBP and .405 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 2.6% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored three runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Tovar has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

Cody Bolton starts for the first time this season for the Astros.

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