Everson Pereira And White Sox Play Rays On April 16

Pereira is hitting for a .250 BA, .286 OBP and .600 SLG with a 42.9% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .886 and he has scored four runs. In 21 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Rays.

Steven Matz makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.94 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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