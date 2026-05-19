Evan Carter And Rangers Square Off Against Rockies On May 19

Carter is hitting for a .164 BA, .289 OBP and .307 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .596 and he has scored 18 runs. In 169 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. Carter has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Rockies.

Sammy Peralta will take the mound to start for the Rockies, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.