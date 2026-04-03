Eury Pérez And Marlins Take On Yankees On April 3
Eury Perez will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, April 3 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Perez has +104 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Perez is 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA and eight strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings pitched.
The Yankees are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.