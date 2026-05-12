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Eury Perez
Miami Marlins

Eury Perez

Miami Marlins • #39 SP

Eury Pérez And Marlins Face Twins On May 12

Eury Perez will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Perez has -106 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is 2-4 with a 5.01 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eury Perez

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