Eury Pérez And Marlins Face Twins On May 12

Perez is 2-4 with a 5.01 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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