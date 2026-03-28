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Eury Perez
Miami Marlins

Eury Perez

Miami Marlins • #39 SP

Eury Pérez And Marlins Square Off Against Rockies On March 28

Eury Perez will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies at loanDepot park, on Saturday, March 28 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +116 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Perez went 7-6 with a 4.25 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched last year.

The Rockies averaged 3.7 runs per game last year, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eury Perez

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