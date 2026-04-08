Eury Pérez And Marlins Face Reds On April 8

Perez is 0-1 with a 5.73 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed four innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering four earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Reds are averaging 3.1 runs per game this season, with 2 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.