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Eury Perez
Miami Marlins

Eury Perez

Miami Marlins • #39 SP

Eury Pérez And Marlins Play Rays On May 17

Eury Perez will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, May 17 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Perez has +110 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Perez is 2-5 with a 4.94 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eury Perez

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