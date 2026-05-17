Eury Pérez And Marlins Play Rays On May 17

Perez is 2-5 with a 4.94 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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