Eury Pérez And Marlins Square Off Against Phillies On May 1

Perez is 2-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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