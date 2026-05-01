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Eury Perez
Miami Marlins

Eury Perez

Miami Marlins • #39 SP

Eury Pérez And Marlins Square Off Against Phillies On May 1

Eury Perez will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park, on Friday, May 1 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +102 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is 2-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eury Perez

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