Eury Pérez And Marlins Square Off Against Padres On July 25

Perez is 5-7 with a 3.53 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing just one hit.

The Padres are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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