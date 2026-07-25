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Eury Perez
Miami Marlins

Eury Perez

Miami Marlins • #39 SP

Eury Pérez And Marlins Square Off Against Padres On July 25

Eury Perez will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the San Diego Padres at loanDepot park, on Saturday, July 25 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Perez has -142 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Perez is 5-7 with a 3.53 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing just one hit.

The Padres are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eury Perez

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