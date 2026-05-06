Eury Pérez And Marlins Face Orioles On May 6

Perez is 2-3 with a 4.46 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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